- A 64-year-old woman police say is "endangered" was reported missing from East Garfield Park.

Margarita Del Valle was last seen Tuesday in the 100 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She reportedly suffers from dementia, is communicative and speaks mostly Spanish, police said.

She is 5-foot-2, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that she wears in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and black and white Champion gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.