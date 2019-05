- A 68-year-old woman with schizophrenia is missing from Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Charlene Wilson was last seen Friday in the 6900 block of South Harper Avenue, Chicago police said.

Wilson, who also is bi-polar, is known to visit Hyde Park and Washington Park near the 5500 block of Wabash and the 5900 block of Michigan Avenue, police said. She also visits the McDonald’s at 70 E. Garfield Blvd.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, police said. She may be carrying a black and white bag.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.