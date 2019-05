An 83-year-old woman is missing from Pulaski Park on the Northwest Side.

Letitacion “Letty” Onia is missing from the 6200 block of North Lawndale Avenue and was last seen May 18 at 2:30 p.m, Chicago police said. She was wearing a red jacket and blue pants.

Onia was driving a black 2010 Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plates E560374, police said.

She is 5-foot-2, 160 pounds with brown eyes and red-brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.