- A woman was killed in a crash Friday in northwest suburban Fremont Township.

Authorities responded about 12:05 p.m. to Wilson Road and Route 60 in Fremont Township for reports of a crash with injuries, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

According to preliminary information, an 89-year-old woman in a 2005 Dodge Neon was southbound on Wilson Road, stopped at a stop sign and tried to turn left onto Route 60, the sheriff's office said.

She turned into the path of a 2018 Kia Forte driven by a man, 28, that was westbound on Route 60, which has no stop sign, the sheriff's office said. As a result, the driver of the Kia couldn't avoid hitting the Dodge, and struck the car on the driver's side.

The woman in the Dodge was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. She lived in Fox Lake.

The man in the Kia was treated on the scene by paramedics and was later released, the sheriff's office said.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office's Technical Crash Unit.