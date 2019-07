- A woman was arrested after allegedly exposing herself and spitting in a CTA employee’s face Tuesday at a Red Line station in Lake View on the North Side.

The 49-year-old woman was seen exposing herself about 1 p.m. in a train car at the Sheridan station, 3940 N. Sheridan Road, according to Chicago police. When the employee tried to remove her from the train, she spit in her face.

The woman was arrested and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, according to police. The employee, a 40-year-old woman, was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.

Northbound Red Line trains were halted at Sheridan while police responded, but service resumed with residual delays shortly after 2 p.m., according to CTA service alerts.