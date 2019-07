- A woman suffered minor injuries Thursday after falling from a roller coaster at a carnival in the southwest suburbs.

The woman fell from the “Iron Dragon” ride after it malfunctioned at the Plainfield Fest carnival, Plainfield police said in a statement.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. and saw that the rear car of the coaster had fallen from where a track had broken, police said.

The woman was taken by paramedics to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Plainfield Fest was being held at Plainfield Central High School at 24120 Fort Beggs Dr., according to the fest’s website.

The Illinois Department of Labor’s amusement ride and attraction safety division responded to the scene to investigate, police said.

Additional details have not been released.