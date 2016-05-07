< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman fatally struck on Near North Side by driver speeding in reverse data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
	(vonderauvisuals/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption> (vonderauvisuals/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406210082-138700370" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/07/chicago-ambulance_1462628103486_1282406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
	Posted May 10 2019 06:27PM CDT
(vonderauvisuals/Flickr) 