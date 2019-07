A 24-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Saturday after running into traffic near Oakland on the South Side, according to police.

Angela Scroggins was hit by a southbound 2018 Lexus driven by a female about 9:48 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said. No one else was injured, and no citations were issued. She lived in Lincoln Park.

An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled Scroggins’ death an accident. The medical examiner’s office said she died of multiple blunt force injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.