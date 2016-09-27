< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story415081626" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415081626" data-article-version="1.0">Woman hit, killed by Red Line train in Englewood</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415081626" data-article-version="1.0">Woman hit, killed by Red Line train in Englewood</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415081626" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Woman hit, killed by Red Line train in Englewood&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/woman-hit-killed-by-red-line-train-in-englewood" data-title="Woman hit, killed by Red Line train in Englewood" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/woman-hit-killed-by-red-line-train-in-englewood" addthis:title="Woman hit, killed by Red Line train in Englewood"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415081626.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415081626");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415081626-208230007"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/cta%20red%20line%20train_1475030696822_2083861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/cta%20red%20line%20train_1475030696822_2083861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/cta%20red%20line%20train_1475030696822_2083861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/cta%20red%20line%20train_1475030696822_2083861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/cta%20red%20line%20train_1475030696822_2083861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415081626-208230007" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/cta%20red%20line%20train_1475030696822_2083861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/cta%20red%20line%20train_1475030696822_2083861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/cta%20red%20line%20train_1475030696822_2083861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/cta%20red%20line%20train_1475030696822_2083861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/cta%20red%20line%20train_1475030696822_2083861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Service was suspended on part of the CTA Red Line Thursday after a woman was fatally struck by a train on the South Side.</p><p>Trains were halted shortly before 12:45 p.m. because of a "medical emergency" on the tracks near the 69th Street station, 15 W. 69th St., according to service alerts from the CTA.</p><p>Chicago Fire Department officials said a 30-year-old woman was hit by a train and has been pronounced dead on the scene.</p><p>The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.</p><p>Red Line service has been suspended between 63rd and 95th, the CTA said. Shuttle buses are operating to accommodate affected riders, and travelers are also advised to take alternative routes including No. 29 State bus.</p> </div> </section> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mexican drug cartel operative pleads guilty in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A high-ranking figure in Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel who answered to now-imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has entered a guilty plea at a Chicago federal court.</p><p>Guadalupe Fernandez Valencia pleaded guilty during a Wednesday hearing to narcotics trafficking and money laundering conspiracy for coordinating the distribution of narcotics across the United States.</p><p>Valencia, who is in her late 50s, faces a maximum sentence of life. But prosecutors say in a plea agreement that they'll recommend a sentence of 10 to 15 years in exchange for her cooperation. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/report-1-in-4-illinois-children-ready-to-enter-kindergarten-1" title="Report: 1 in 4 Illinois children ready to enter kindergarten" data-articleId="415066466" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/25/pencils-texas_1461607407115_1223923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/25/pencils-texas_1461607407115_1223923_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/25/pencils-texas_1461607407115_1223923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/25/pencils-texas_1461607407115_1223923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/25/pencils-texas_1461607407115_1223923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(jamesongravity / Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: 1 in 4 Illinois children ready to enter kindergarten</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:52AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new state report has found that just one out of every four children in Illinois was fully prepared to enter kindergarten in the most recent school year.</p><p>The Illinois State Board of Education released findings this week from a statewide teacher survey. The survey shows 26% of kindergarteners were ready in three areas: social and emotional development, language and literacy development and math. </p><p>It's a slight improvement from the 2017-2018 school year, when 24% of kindergartners demonstrated full readiness.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/endangered-woman-72-missing-from-park-forest" title="‘Endangered' woman, 72, missing from Park Forest" data-articleId="415035239" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/missing%20_OP_22_CP__1561645779390.jpg_7449865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/missing%20_OP_22_CP__1561645779390.jpg_7449865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/missing%20_OP_22_CP__1561645779390.jpg_7449865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/missing%20_OP_22_CP__1561645779390.jpg_7449865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/missing%20_OP_22_CP__1561645779390.jpg_7449865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selma West | Park Forest police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Endangered' woman, 72, missing from Park Forest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:29AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman police describe as "endangered" was reported missing from south suburban Park Forest.</p><p>Selma West, 72, was last seen about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sandburg Street in Park Forest, according to an alert from Park Forest police.</p><p>She has "a condition that places her in danger," police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-cookie-or-the-money-subway-restaurant-robber-got-a-cookie-after-demanding-money"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/D9_Xo_2XsAAaFuY_1561656232614_7450479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="D9_Xo_2XsAAaFuY_1561656232614-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"Cookie or the money": Subway restaurant robber got a cookie after demanding money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/homeowner-of-property-is-person-of-interest-in-missing-utah-university-student-case-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561656055285.jpg_7450728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police combing a Salt Lake City home for clues on the whereabouts of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck named its owner as a "person of interest" Thursday. (Photo Credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)" title="SALT LAKE CITY PD_missing mackenzie lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561656055285.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police have 'person of interest' in Utah university student case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-pediatric-epilepsy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7450098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_20190627162102"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> 