Woman injured after crashing into suburban home

- A woman was injured in suburban Waukegan early Saturday morning after crashing into an unoccupied home, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home in the 10000 block of West Yorkhouse Road in Beach Park on a report of a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies located a car which had crashed into an unoccupied home, causing major damage.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 19-year-old female of Waukegan left the roadway and crashed into the home for an unknown reason. The woman was able to walk away from the crash before being transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say alcohol did appear to be a factor in the crash.