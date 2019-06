A 23-year-old woman has been missing for more than a month from West Pullman on the Far South side.

LaShonda Mann was last seen April 29 near the 11900 block of South Harvard Avenue, Chicago police said.

Mann, who also goes by “Pinky” and “Latrice,” was wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, pink and white gym shoes and carrying a purple backpack, police said. She is 5-foot-2 and 150-pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.