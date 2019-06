- A 52-year-old woman is missing from Little Italy on the Near West Side.

Charlene Echols is missing from the area of the 9000 block of South Loomis Street, Chicago police said. She was last seen June 20.

She is described as 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds, police said. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.