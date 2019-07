- A 31-year-old woman was reported missing from Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Brandi Brown was last seen July 26 in the area near the 7800 block of South Greenwood, according to Chicago police.

She frequently visits the area near the 7200 block of South Rockwell in Marquette Park and Gary, Indiana, police said.

Brown, who is 5-feet-5, was wearing a black dress and scarf, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.