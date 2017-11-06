< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman sexually assaulted in Chicago in vehicle she mistook for ride-hailing car data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414483612-414196536" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a Posted Jun 24 2019 04:26PM CDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 04:28PM CDT a.m. to find a male sexually assaulting her inside the vehicle in the 1200 block of West Schubert Avenue, police said. More Local Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/Screen-Shot-2019-06-24-at-4.30.43-PM-167x300_1561416491953_7438370_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/Screen-Shot-2019-06-24-at-4.30.43-PM-167x300_1561416491953_7438370_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/Screen-Shot-2019-06-24-at-4.30.43-PM-167x300_1561416491953_7438370_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/Screen-Shot-2019-06-24-at-4.30.43-PM-167x300_1561416491953_7438370_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/Screen-Shot-2019-06-24-at-4.30.43-PM-167x300_1561416491953_7438370_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Jimmie Williams | Chicago police)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Man, 60, missing from Chicago
Posted Jun 24 2019 05:48PM CDT

A 60-year-old man has been reported missing from Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Jimmie Williams was last seen on June 7 in the 7400 block of Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt gray jogging pants and white and blue shoes, police said. He is known to visit Douglas Park on the Southwest Side. Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case
Posted Jun 24 2019 08:39AM CDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 05:45PM CDT

Chicago police have released a massive new batch of evidence in the controversial Jussie Smollett case.

The immense collection of evidence includes police reports, videos, and photos. One piece of video shows two officers arriving at Smollett's home the night of the alleged incident where he still has a makeshift noose around his neck.

Police originally released approximately 460 pages of documents in May from their investigation. Man, woman face child pornography charges in suburban Chicago
Posted Jun 24 2019 03:33PM CDT

A northwest suburban woman and a southwest suburban man are facing child pornography charges related to the assault of a child under 13 years old.

Kimberly Schubert, 43, of Buffalo Grove, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and two counts of child pornography, all felonies, according to a statement from Buffalo Grove police.

Jason Akai, 44, of Oak Forest, is also charged with one felony count each of solicitation of child pornography and production of child pornography, according to police. (Credit: KFC)" title="kfc1_1561399118704-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich, Cheetos hot wings, 'mac and Cheetos'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cat-recovering-after-surviving-35-minute-cycle-in-washing-machine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/felix%20cms_1561405668415.png_7437325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Felix the cat is pictured in an oxygen chamber at an Oakdale animal hospital, but is recovering thanks to his therapy. (Photo by Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota)" title="felix cms_1561405668415.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cat recovering after surviving 35-minute cycle in washing machine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/us-advances-to-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-after-defeating-spain-2-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Rapinoe_1561399288602.jpg_7436626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores her team's second goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KFC&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;new&#x2c;&#x20;limited-edition&#x20;Cheetos&#x20;chicken&#x20;sandwich&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;provided&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;KFC&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich, Cheetos hot wings, 'mac and Cheetos'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-sexually-assaulted-in-chicago-in-vehicle-she-mistook-for-ride-hailing-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman sexually assaulted in Chicago in vehicle she mistook for ride-hailing car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chicago-shop-taunts-texans-with-whataburger-t-shirt-chicagos-most-famous-texas-hamburger-chain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/whataburger_1561410557936_7437532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/whataburger_1561410557936_7437532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/whataburger_1561410557936_7437532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/whataburger_1561410557936_7437532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/whataburger_1561410557936_7437532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago shop taunts Texans with Whataburger T-shirt: "Chicago's Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain"</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/slurpees-incoming-7-eleven-begins-delivery-in-public-spaces" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/07/09/free%20slurpee%20day_1499644521435_3748338_ver1.0_640_360_1499648310791_3748454_ver1.0_640_360_1531180132334.jpg_5772431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Slurpees incoming! 7-Eleven begins delivery in public spaces</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 