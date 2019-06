A woman was sexually assaulted Saturday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The 21-year-old fell asleep after entering a gray SUV she thought was from a ride-hailing service, according to Chicago police.

It was not immediately clear where she entered the SUV or whether it actually was from a ride-hailing service, police said.

She woke up about 1 a.m. to find a male sexually assaulting her inside the vehicle in the 1200 block of West Schubert Avenue, police said. She was able to get out of the SUV, and the suspect drove away westbound on Schubert.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was treated and released, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.