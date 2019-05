A woman was sexually assaulted twice early Friday after getting into a ride-share vehicle with a man she met up with in Lake View on the North Side.

The woman, 19, met the man, also 19, about 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago police said.

They got into a ride-share vehicle together, where the man first assaulted her, police said.

After arriving at the woman’s residence on the DePaul University campus, the man sexually assaulted her again, police said.

He then left the scene, and she was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Area North detectives are investigating.