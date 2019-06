A 27-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Lake View on the North Side.

She was walking about 1:28 a.m. in the 600 block of West Surf Street when a male on a bike passed by and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.