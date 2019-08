A woman was fatally shot inside a home Wednesday in west suburban Aurora, and a person of interest has been taken into custody, according to police.

Authorities responded about 2:44 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South LaSalle Street Aurora police said. Officers found a woman fatally shot inside a home.

Police said they believe the incident is isolated, and have taken a person of interest into custody.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, police said. Aurora police were investigating.