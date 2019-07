- A woman with dementia has been reported missing from East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Mary Greenlee, 68, was last seen July 3 in the 100 block of South Hamlin Boulevard, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a pink dress with a green floral patter, and was wearing sandals, police said. Greenlee, who is 5-feet-8, has dementia.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.