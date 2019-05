A 20-year-old woman reported to police that she was shot in the hand Friday in a car on Lake Shore Drive near Maggie Daley Park.

Just before 11 p.m., the woman was reportedly in the back seat of a Nissan sedan northbound in the 300 block of North Lake Shore Drive when someone in a white SUV pulled alongside and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

By mid-morning Saturday, officers had not found evidence of a crime scene near the area where the woman said she was shot, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Foot patrols and traffic units in the area did not hear gunshots, and the driver of the Nissan had not brought the car in for processing despite several requests by police, Guglielmi said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.