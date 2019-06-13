< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Serial killer boast doubted by some; FBI doesn't rule it out Serial killer boast doubted by some; FBI doesn't rule it out  b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413902568" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - A former University of Illinois doctoral student on trial for killing a visiting scholar from China searched the internet for instructions on committing murder before the woman vanished, which one expert on serial killers says may be a sign that his boast to have killed 12 others is false but which the FBI hasn't ruled out.</p><p>Brendt Christensen's claim came in conversations recorded by his girlfriend, Terra Bullis, who he may have been trying to impress by saying he was a serial killer. Bullis, the prosecution's star witness who testified at the federal trial for a second day Thursday, wore an FBI wire over several weeks, once becoming so nervous recording her boyfriend-turned-suspect that she fainted.</p><p>Christensen, who is now 29, described to her how he lured Yingying Zhang into his car on June 9, 2017, as she waited for a bus and then forced the 26-year-old into his apartment. There, he raped, choked and stabbed Zhang, then beat her to death with a baseball bat and decapitated her.</p><p>"Do you think you might be the next successful serial killer?" Bullis asks him in one conversation. He answers: "I already am." He calls Zhang victim "No. 13" and says he's been killing since around 2001 when he was 19.</p><p>At a vigil for Zhang on June 29, 2017, Christensen seemed proud as he told Bullis he'd killed others - even tracing "13" on her hand with his finger, she testified Thursday. The FBI arrested him the next day.</p><p>Christensen has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping resulting in death, though his lawyer told jurors during opening statements he did kill Zhang. He faces a possible death sentence if convicted.</p><p>For someone who purports to be a seasoned killer going back to his days as an undergraduate in physics in Wisconsin, Christensen devoted lots of time researching the topic leading up to Zhang's disappearance.</p><p>He downloaded an article, "Beyond the Grave -Understanding Human Decomposition," and a paper on "The Criminal Mind of Serial Killers," and he visited an "abduction 101" fetish forum.</p><p>"The contents of Christensen's internet search history demonstrate his lack of knowledge of basic things that proficient serial killers with high body counts would know," says Enzo Yaksic, a Boston-based researcher who has studied serial killers for over 15 years.</p><p>But Christensen does share some traits with convicted serial killers.</p><p>He targeted a stranger, say prosecutors. Sexual fantasies underpinned his desire to kill and he idolized serial killers in history, especially Ted Bundy. A recent study co-authored by Yaksic noted serial killers often share a fondness for violent fictional characters. Christensen's favorite novel, prosecutors say, was "American Psycho," about a young professional who kills at night.</p><p>A 2015 FBI report on serial killers said 70% percent were highly stressed before they began killing. In 2016, Christensen's marriage was unraveling. The once straight-A student began getting Fs in all his classes and he abandoned his quest for a Ph.D.</p><p>He also shared a longing for infamy, texting two weeks before Zhang went missing that, "I don't care how I will be remembered, just that I am."</p><p>Choking is also a marker for some serial killers, said Yaksic, because it satisfies their craving for control.</p><p>Christensen told Bullis he choked Zhang for 10 minutes.</p><p>"She was stronger than any victim I've ever had," he says, adding that some of his victims "were gone in one punch."</p><p>Killers have been known to exaggerate their number of victims, possibly in a bid to become yet more notorious. Before he was executed in 1989, Bundy claimed to have killed 100 women after saying it was 30.</p><p>The claims often can't be proven or disproven, so it's likely no one will ever be able to say with complete certainty Christensen is lying.</p><p>Prosecutors dangled the possibility Christensen killed before during openings last week. Under most circumstances, mention of previous, unproven crimes would lead to a mistrial. But prosecutors seem to want to illustrate, not that Christensen actually killed others, but that homicidal fantasies motivated his killing of Zhang, whose body was never found.</p><p>Agent Andrew Huckstadt told jurors this week that the FBI continues to investigate Christensen's claims. He said that saying they've been unable to corroborate them is "not the same as saying it's completely impossible."</p><p>The investigation likely involves checking if Christensen's DNA matches DNA found at the scenes of unsolved homicides in Illinois and Wisconsin. He grew up in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and got his degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before moving to the Champaign-Urbana in 2013.</p><p>Government filings say there's evidence of at least one previous assault. They say a woman, referred to as "M.D.," told the FBI after Christensen's arrest that she met him for a date in 2013. After meeting for coffee, she says he drove her to a cemetery, choked her and sexually assaulted her.</p><p>Defense lawyers say Christensen was in a drunken stupor when he spoke about other victims and that it isn't true. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404035" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/medical-marijuana-dispensaries-preparing-for-recreational-pot" title="Medical marijuana dispensaries preparing for recreational pot" data-articleId="413907977" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Medical_marijuana_dispensaries_preparing_0_7428863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Medical_marijuana_dispensaries_preparing_0_7428863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Medical_marijuana_dispensaries_preparing_0_7428863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Medical_marijuana_dispensaries_preparing_0_7428863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Medical_marijuana_dispensaries_preparing_0_7428863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a little more than six months, Illinois residents will be able to buy recreational pot legally." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Medical marijuana dispensaries preparing for recreational pot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a little more than six months, Illinois residents will be able to buy recreational pot legally.</p><p>On Thursday, we got our first look inside a medical marijuana dispensary that will soon be selling to the general public.</p><p>FOX 32 watched as a customer got the lowdown on getting high from a budtender at the FloraMedex Marijuana Dispensary in Elmwood Park, which in a matter of months will be one of 55 dispensaries statewide opening its doors to recreational users.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/church-holds-street-mass-for-peace-as-cps-students-start-summer-break" title="Church holds street mass for peace as CPS students start summer break" data-articleId="413910897" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Church_holds_street_mass_for_peace_as_CP_0_7428728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Church_holds_street_mass_for_peace_as_CP_0_7428728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Church_holds_street_mass_for_peace_as_CP_0_7428728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Church_holds_street_mass_for_peace_as_CP_0_7428728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Church_holds_street_mass_for_peace_as_CP_0_7428728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="School is out and in Little Village, parents are asking for heavenly intervention to keep kids safe this summer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Church holds street mass for peace as CPS students start summer break</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michele Fiore </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>School is out and in Little Village, parents are asking for heavenly intervention to keep kids safe this summer.</p><p>The first night of summer is beginning with music and prayer. The fourth of ten scheduled Street Masses for Peace used Thursday night's mass at 25th and Lawndale to ask God for protection.</p><p>A translator said Fr. Jesus Alvarado of St. Agnes of Bohemia said, "After mass he asks all the kids to come to the front and he says a blessing and he asks their guardian angel to bless them and take care of them."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/alderman-carrie-austin-cancels-ward-meeting-after-feds-raid-her-office" title="Alderman Carrie Austin cancels ward meeting after feds raid her office" data-articleId="413919547" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Alderman_Carrie_Austin_cancels_ward_meet_0_7428726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Alderman_Carrie_Austin_cancels_ward_meet_0_7428726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Alderman_Carrie_Austin_cancels_ward_meet_0_7428726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Alderman_Carrie_Austin_cancels_ward_meet_0_7428726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Alderman_Carrie_Austin_cancels_ward_meet_0_7428726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago Alderman Carrie Austin continues to duck questions about the federal raid at her ward office." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alderman Carrie Austin cancels ward meeting after feds raid her office</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dakarai Turner </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago Alderman Carrie Austin continues to duck questions about the federal raid at her ward office.</p><p>The raid happened Wednesday . The FBI confirmed it was conducting “court-authorized” activities in the area.</p><p>A FOX 32 source said the investigation is not connected to the ongoing investigation and criminal case against Ald. Ed Burke.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-of-teen-shot-and-killed-by-chicago-police-claims-shooting-unjustified"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Michael%20Elam%20Jr_1561086197690.jpg_7428909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Michael Elam Jr_1561086197690.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family of teen shot and killed by Chicago police claims shooting unjustified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/medical-marijuana-dispensaries-preparing-for-recreational-pot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/dispensary%20marijuana%20products_1561086084227.jpg_7428906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dispensary marijuana products_1561086084227.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Medical marijuana dispensaries preparing for recreational pot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/church-holds-street-mass-for-peace-as-cps-students-start-summer-break"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/street%20mass_1561085999842.jpg_7428905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="street mass_1561085999842.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Church holds street mass for peace as CPS students start summer break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/alderman-carrie-austin-cancels-ward-meeting-after-feds-raid-her-office"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="carrie austin_1561085906716.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alderman Carrie Austin cancels ward meeting after feds raid her office</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/medical-marijuana-dispensaries-preparing-for-recreational-pot" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/dispensary%20marijuana%20products_1561086084227.jpg_7428906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/dispensary%20marijuana%20products_1561086084227.jpg_7428906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/dispensary%20marijuana%20products_1561086084227.jpg_7428906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/dispensary%20marijuana%20products_1561086084227.jpg_7428906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/dispensary%20marijuana%20products_1561086084227.jpg_7428906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Medical marijuana dispensaries preparing for recreational pot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/church-holds-street-mass-for-peace-as-cps-students-start-summer-break" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/street%20mass_1561085999842.jpg_7428905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/street%20mass_1561085999842.jpg_7428905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/street%20mass_1561085999842.jpg_7428905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/street%20mass_1561085999842.jpg_7428905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/street%20mass_1561085999842.jpg_7428905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Church holds street mass for peace as CPS students start summer break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/alderman-carrie-austin-cancels-ward-meeting-after-feds-raid-her-office" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/carrie%20austin_1561085906716.jpg_7428904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alderman Carrie Austin cancels ward meeting after feds raid her office</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-in-suburban-chicago-found-guilty-of-conspiracy-to-give-isis-support" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joseph&#x20;D&#x2e;&#x20;Jones&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x2f;k&#x2f;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Yusuf&#x20;Abdulhaqq&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;and&#x20;Edward&#x20;Schimenti&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x2f;k&#x2f;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Abdul&#x20;Wali&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;pose&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;Islamic&#x20;State&#x20;flag&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;FBI&#x20;Confidential&#x20;Human&#x20;Source&#x20;&#x28;blurred&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 in suburban Chicago found guilty of conspiracy to give ISIS support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;unidentified&#x20;flying&#x20;object&#x20;is&#x20;spotted&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;navy&#x20;pilot&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;recently&#x20;declassified&#x20;video&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Defense&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0578_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE' 