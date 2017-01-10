Chick-fil-A creates 'missing man table' for fallen deputy Mobile App News Feed Chick-fil-A creates 'missing man table' for fallen deputy Orange County Deputy First Class Norm Lewis loved Chick-fil-A, so much so that he visited the University Boulevard location once or twice a week for years.

- Orange County Deputy First Class Norm Lewis loved Chick-fil-A, so much so that he visited the University Boulevard location once or twice a week for years.

The 11-year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff's Office and motorcycle deputy died while helping hunt down a man suspected of killing Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, an officer with the Orlando Police Department.

His death has devastated lots of people, including staff at his favorite Chick-fil-A, where it hit them especially hard. To honor their friend, they have created a tribute they call the "Missing Man Table."

"I turned on the TV, and I couldn't believe it. I just started balling," said Beth Ivey, a restaurant employee. "I can't believe I won't see him ever again. It doesn't seem real."

Lewis, 35, was also known to stop by the RaceTrac store on University Boulevard, near the University of Central Florida, once or twice, every week. Danielle Giaquinto was working there most of the time. She said she and other workers looked forward to seeing Lewis, his smile and the big bear hugs he gave.

"I still can't even believe it," she said, wiping away tears. "I immediately had a panic attack, because everyone knows how close I am to him."

Giaquinto fondly recalled her visits with her friend, whether he was on or off duty.

"He'd come in in his uniform, and I'd poke his sides to try to make sure there were no vulnerable spots. I wanted to make sure he was safe."

She said the grief of losing Lewis is unbearable.