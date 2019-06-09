< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411669541" class="mod-wrapper $64 million project to nearly double the height of White House fence addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/-64-million-project-to-nearly-double-height-of-white-house-fence" addthis:title="$64 million project to nearly double the height of White House fence"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411669541.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411669541");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411669541-411669514"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY-white-house_1560111143730_7368213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY-white-house_1560111143730_7368213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY-white-house_1560111143730_7368213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY-white-house_1560111143730_7368213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY-white-house_1560111143730_7368213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411669541-411669514" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY-white-house_1560111143730_7368213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY-white-house_1560111143730_7368213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY-white-house_1560111143730_7368213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY-white-house_1560111143730_7368213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY-white-house_1560111143730_7368213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i Posted Jun 09 2019 03:12PM CDT
Updated Jun 09 2019 03:14PM CDT The existing fence stands about 6-feet, 6 inches (1.83-meters) tall. The agency, which protects the president, declined to discuss details of the state-of-the-art features it says will be part of the new barrier.</p> <p>The National Park Service, which provides care and upkeep for the White House and its 18 acres of grounds, has also been involved in the project.</p> <p>The fence design won approval in 2017 from both the Commission of Fine Arts and the National Capital Planning Commission. A contract was awarded in June 2018 for $64 million. Active construction, once it begins in the summer, is expected to continue into 2021, the Secret Service said.</p> <p>The new fence will have an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5 ½ inches (12.7 centimeters) between posts.</p> <p>Initial construction will focus on the fence around the White House and its immediate surroundings. Later construction will bring improvements to fences around the Treasury Department and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located on either side of the White House.</p> <p>Officials concluded that a taller fence was needed after a series of White House security breaches, including in September 2014, when a Texas man carrying a knife scaled the fence, sprinted across the North Lawn and entered the White House. That incident led security officials to put in place a second, shorter barrier - made of metal bike racks - several feet in front of the current fence. Strong winds cause crane to collapse on Downtown Dallas apartment building
Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweets claim that 'powerful people are trying to bribe' Trump into war All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Strong winds cause crane to collapse on Downtown Dallas apartment building</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 02:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say at least two people have been hospitalized after a crane collapsed onto an apartment building in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon.</p><p>Strong winds caused the crane to fall onto the Elan City Lights apartment building, located at 2627 Live Oak St.</p><p>Multiple agencies have been called to the scene to assist.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/couple-weds-in-icu-ceremony-after-bride-is-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer-heart-failure" title="Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of The Alfred hospital, Melbourne" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:18AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 01:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A blushing Australian bride was given the chance to marry her high school sweetheart and father of her two children in a moving ceremony coordinated by hospital staff who are helping to care for her heart failure and stage 4 cancer. Toni Campbell, 25, first noticed a lump in her neck while pregnant with her now 5-month-old daughter.</p><p>Campbell was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and progressive heart failure, and has been hospitalized at The Alfred in Melbourne. According to the hospital’s blog, Walsh proposed after Campbell’s diagnosis, with an email was quickly sent out to ICU staff asking for volunteers to help plan Campbell’s wedding to Jesse Walsh – and the response was “overwhelming.”</p><p>“Everybody got involved, the team was creative and organized, and we worked together well,” Jayne Sheldrake, a nurse and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine specialist, said, according to AlfredHealth.org.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rep-ocasio-cortez-tweets-claim-that-powerful-people-are-trying-to-bribe-trump-into-war" title="Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweets claim that 'powerful people are trying to bribe' Trump into war" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweets claim that 'powerful people are trying to bribe' Trump into war</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:43AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 01:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested in a tweet Friday that "powerful people" are attempting to bribe President Trump into war with Iran.</p><p>Rep. Ocasio-Cortez quoted a tweet by Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold which linked to an article that revealed documents obtained from Trump hotels. According to the Post's report, an Iraqi sheik reportedly stayed at a suite in Trump's hotel in Washington D.C. for 26 days after urging the Trump administration to take a "hard-line" approach towards Iran in July 2018.</p><p>"Sure looks like powerful people are trying to bribe the President into war," Rep. href="/news/local/multiple-injured-in-crash-on-kennedy-expressway-inbound-lanes-closed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/Multiple_injured_in_crash_on_Kennedy_exp_0_7367827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Multiple_injured_in_crash_on_Kennedy_exp_0_20190609163539"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Multiple injured in crash on Kennedy expressway, inbound lanes closed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/12-year-old-boy-seriously-wounded-in-roseland-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/3EC09C2D30C34D9296C68CE349DA3CAF_1560052420350_7367558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="3EC09C2D30C34D9296C68CE349DA3CAF_1560052420350.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12-year-old boy seriously wounded in Roseland shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/1-seriously-injured-when-police-vehicle-slams-into-truck-in-humboldt-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/2_1560018735700_7367110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Emergency crews at the scene of a crash where a police vehicle slammed into a truck about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago and California Avenues. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times" title="2_1560018735700.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 officers among 3 hurt when police SUV slams into truck in Humboldt Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/belmont-cragin-fire-leaves-5-injured"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/Screen-Shot-2019-06-08-at-4.04.58-AM-300x216_1560006355646_7366890_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Five people were hurt in a blaze Saturday in Belmont Cragin. | Chicago Fire Department" title="Screen-Shot-2019-06-08-at-4.04.58-AM-300x216_1560006355646.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Belmont id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/strong-winds-cause-crane-to-collapse-on-downtown-dallas-apartment-building" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Strong winds cause crane to collapse on Downtown Dallas apartment building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/education/chicago-gets-300k-boost-in-grants-for-youth-apprenticeships-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago gets $300K boost in grants for youth apprenticeships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-charged-in-old-town-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Juan&#x20;Foster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged in Old Town shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-dispensaries-prepare-for-recreational-marijuana-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michel&#x20;Porro&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois dispensaries prepare for recreational marijuana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-weds-in-icu-ceremony-after-bride-is-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer-heart-failure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Alfred&#x20;hospital&#x2c;&#x20;Melbourne" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 