- Beer-maker “Blue Moon” is tapping into Jeff Bezos' moon landing plans with a limited edition keg inspired by Bezos' Blue Origin Lunar Lander vehicle -- also titled "Blue Moon."

Bezos unveiled the space vehicle last week along with plans to help bring astronauts to the moon. The brewing company then quickly revealed the blueprint for its new lunar lander keg.

The Blue Moon keg rolls out in July to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.