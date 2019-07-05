The crew fled the store after about 20 or 30 seconds, after grabbing “as much merchandise as they could carry before running to the cars and leaving the property,” Sgt. Aaron Schaffer of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department told Kenosha News.
Police say the employees didn’t confront the thieves but immediately contacted the police department.
The group appeared to be a “flash mob," Schaffer added.
The store's security footage captured the faces of the suspects.
According to authorities, the men fled the scene in three vehicles: a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix, a Dodge Magnum and a car described as either a Chevrolet Cobalt or a Pontiac.
Police are still searching for the suspects — who they say are possibly connected to another outlet mall case nearby -- and released pictures of the men on July 4.
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call local police at 262-694-7353.
Posted Jul 05 2019 03:02PM CDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 04:23PM CDT
Many cities and towns in southern Alaska experienced record-breaking temperatures on the Fourth of July, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS Anchorage tweeted on Friday that all-time high records were broken in several monitoring spots as well as daily high temperatures. NWS also stated that daily record highs would break again Friday.
Posted Jul 05 2019 12:43PM CDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 01:33PM CDT
Burrito lovers, brace yourselves: Taco Bell is currently being affected by a tortilla shortage.
In response to reports about limited menu items at some of its restaurants, the company issued a statement confirming that “some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages.”
Taco Bell encouraged its customers to try other menu items, such as the Power Menu Bowl or Cheesy Gordita Crunch, as the company looks into the tortilla shortage.
Posted Jul 05 2019 12:12PM CDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 01:27PM CDT
Police say they have spoken with the suspect in a viral video seen licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back in the store's freezer, and have identified her as a juvenile.
In the video, which was uploaded to Twitter and has since been watched over 10 million times, the girl was seen licking an already opened tub of Blue Bell's Tin Roof flavor ice cream, and then re-seal the ice cream and return it to a store's freezer.
All tubs of the flavor shown in the video were pulled from that store's shelves.