Police: 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Florida airport

Posted:Jan 06 2017 12:20PM CST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 01:51PM CST

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon's shooting

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that authorities "have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2."

Miami area television stations reported that at least six people were shot. News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and `'everyone is running."

