Love seafood? You may be eating plastic

- Are you a seafood lover? Well, you may be unknowingly ingesting up to 11,000 tiny pieces of plastic per year – and according to a new study, these plastics have unknown health effects.

Researchers at the University of Ghent in Belgium have found that ocean pollution is being ingested by marine life. If you have a seafood-heavy diet, these tiny plastics will in time wind up in your stomach.

“Now we’ve established that they do enter our body and can stay there for quite a while, we do need to know the fate of the plastics,” Dr. Colin Janssen, who led the study, told Sky News.

According to the study, about 99 percent of the tiny plastics pass through your system, but the rest could be soaked up into tissues. Scientists do not know what kind of implications this could have on the health of current or future generations.

