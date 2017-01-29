At least 5 dead in shooting at Canadian mosque

QUEBEC CITY, CANADA (FOX 32 News) - At least five people were shot dead at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada on Sunday night.

Reuters reported that the gunfire started during evening prayers at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Quebec police confirmed that there were people killed and that two people were under arrest.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families."