Trump sends Illinois FedEx worker $10,000 check

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - On the evening of January 19 – the night before his inauguration, President Trump met with campaign volunteer Shane Bouvet. The meeting with Bouvet, a 24-year old FedEx courier from rural Stonington, Ill., was arranged after Trump read a profile on him in the Washington Post.

Bouvet is a single father, struggling between working nights and volunteering for the campaign during the day. He had hoped a Trump administration could help revitalize his hometown, which was hard hit by the U.S. industry decline.

At the end of the meeting, Trump hugged Bouvet and promised him a $10,000 check as a thank you for all of his hard work.

On Monday, that check arrived.

"Shane – you are a great guy – thanks for all of your help," wrote Trump in a note included, penned on presidential stationery.

Bouvet plans to use the money toward chemotherapy for his father, who is suffering from bladder cancer.

So far, Bouvet says that Trump has been impressive with his fast-paced agenda during his first week in office.

“He’s getting things done,” said Bouvet. “He’s laying down the law. I’m really blessed with that – that’s what we need. Most politicians are all talk, no action.”