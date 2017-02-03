Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump's fashion line

- The department store Nordstrom announced Thursday that it has dropped the fashion line of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, blaming declining sales.

In a statement, Nordstrom defended the move, saying it was not a political decision.

"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we've decided not to buy it for this season," the statement read.

The retailer also said it typically cuts about 10 percent of its inventory each year to make room for new lines.

The move comes amid calls for a boycott against stores that carry any products related to the Trump family. The #GrabYourWallet campaign, founded by Shannon Coulter, is specifically targeting merchandise associated with Donald and Ivanka.

