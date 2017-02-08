Computer issues ground United Airlines flights nationwide

(Christian Junker/Flickr)
(Christian Junker/Flickr)

Posted:Feb 08 2017 08:41AM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 08:43AM CST

(FOX 32 NEWS) - System-wide computer issues delayed United Airlines flights in Chicago and around the country on Wednesday.

No flights had been canceled since the issues began early Wednesday, according to a United Airlines spokesperson. The system-wide glitch affect the creation of flight plans both domestically and internationally

This story is developing.

