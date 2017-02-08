Computer issues ground United Airlines flights nationwide

(FOX 32 NEWS) - System-wide computer issues delayed United Airlines flights in Chicago and around the country on Wednesday.
No flights had been canceled since the issues began early Wednesday, according to a United Airlines spokesperson. The system-wide glitch affect the creation of flight plans both domestically and internationally
This story is developing.
Because of system wide computer issues #unitedairlines delayed and making us deplane with no answer in sight.— matthew harrington (@hipharrington) February 8, 2017