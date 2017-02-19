Blackmailer sending letters to strangers: 'I know you have cheated on your wife'

Dozens of people have reported getting letters saying, "I know you have cheated on your wife."



Police in Henrico County, Virginia, said they have had dozens of reports of the blackmail letters. The sender demands $2,000 or warns that evidence of the alleged infidelity will be sent to the recipient's family and friends.



On their Facebook page, the Henrico County Police department warns:



"The letter admits to knowingly blackmailing you while the subsequent pages are a 'how to' for paying the scammer. Please DO NOT give them any money! THIS IS A SCAM!!! We are working with our federal partners to determine the source of the letters."



This blackmail letter has been circulating in different communities for a while



