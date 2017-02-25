Transgender boy Mack Beggs wins Texas state girls wrestling championship

CYPRESS, TEXAS (AP) - A 17-year-old transgender boy has won a Texas state girls wrestling title.



Mack Beggs is a junior from Euless Trinity in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. His family has said he would rather be wrestling boys. Some girls and their advocates agree.



They say the testosterone Beggs has been taking while transitioning from female to male has made him too strong to wrestle fairly against girls. But state policy calls for students to wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates.



Beggs beat Taylor Latham and Mya Engert handily on Friday before his victory over Kailyn Clay that put him in the finals. Beggs beat Chelsea Sanchez on Saturday afternoon to win the Class 6A 110-pound girls state championship.



Beggs' win was met with mostly cheers mixed with some boos.