Young NJ brothers gain worldwide fame with pizza-throwing skills

JERSEY CITY, NJ (Fox 32 News) - Michael Testa, 12, and brother Nicholas Testa, 10 are getting worldwide attention for their pizza-throwing skills.



Five years ago, the Testa brothers started to go to work with dad at Carmine's Pizza in Jersey City, New Jersey, because their baby sister was colicky. Dad gave them a couple of rubber "practice doughs" to play with.



Soon, the boys had developed skills that attracted a following on the internet.



"Michael, my oldest, could probably win a competition now," Carmine Testa told WNYW.



Rules, unfortunately, prohibit those younger than 18 from competing. But the kids have gotten to travel to different TV shows to show off.



"It takes me places and makes me go on airplanes that are fun," Nicholas Testa told WNYW.

