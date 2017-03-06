Mexico releases prep video for illegal immigrants facing detention

(FoxNews.com) - Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video advising Mexican nationals living in the U.S. illegally about what to do if they are faced with immigration detention.

The Spanish-language video, titled "Recommendations in Case of Immigration Detention," was released last month.

The Center for Immigration Studies translated the video, which is divided into two sections: "How to prepare in case of immigration detention" and "How to act in case of immigration detention."

The video reminds undocumented immigrants that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents do not have permission to enter their homes.

On Friday, all 50 Mexican consulates in the U.S. launched legal assistance centers, totaling $50 million, to form partnerships with nonprofit groups and tap lawyers to help undocumented immigrants fearing President Donald Trump's immigration policies, according to The Associated Press.

