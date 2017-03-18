High school does not let students choose prom dates; instead, dates are assigned randomly

A high school in Illinois has an unusual rule: you don't get to pick your prom date.
Instead, Aquin High School in Freeport has the boys draw names. Then each boy has to think of a creative skit to use to ask their date to the dance.
School officials say it's a good way to make sure everyone feels included.
The Aquin Junior-Senior Prom will be held on May 5.
