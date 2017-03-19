Is your soap sapping your sex drive?



Experts say that triclosan, a common ingredient in anti-bacterial soaps, deodorants and toothpaste, can lower your sex drive.



After years of research and countless consumer complaints, the FDA has finally decided to step in. In six months, triclosan will be banned from use in soap (along with 18 other chemicals). But companies have until September 2017 to remove it.



"Triclosan has unfortunately been shown to decrease testosterone in men and estrogen in women," said holistic health expert Dr. Robert Silverman. "It decreases overall health and immune health."



Silverman, the author of "Inside Out Health," said that chemical industry started using triclosan about 40 years ago.



One state isn't waiting for the national ban. In a move to protect drinking water, Minnesota made triclosan illegal as of January 1, 2017, after finding traces of it in lakes and rivers.

