House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill

Photo via FoxNews.com

Posted:Mar 24 2017 02:41PM CDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 02:47PM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

