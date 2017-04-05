Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council

- President Trump’s controversial senior adviser, Stephen Bannon, was removed from the National Security Council on Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.

Bannon was put on the NSC’s “Principles Committee” as check on former National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn to make sure Flynn carried through with a directive to depoliticize the NSC, a senior administration official told Fox News.

Bannon only attended one meeting of the Principles Committee. Now that HR McMaster is National Security Advisor, the Trump administration saw no need for Bannon to stay on the committee as a check on Flynn, the official said.

Bannon is still permitted to go to NSC meetings.

The reconfiguration also promotes the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to “regular attendees.” Those rules had previously been downgraded.

Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert had his role downgraded, however, he can still call a meeting of the Homeland Security Council and attend NSC meetings, the administration official said.

