Five children hurt when bounce house goes airborne during church festival

TAYLORS, South Carolina (Fox 32 News) - Five children were hurt on Saturday when a bounce house was picked up by a wind gust and knocked about during a church festival in South Carolina.



"Shortly after 2:00 p.m., an unexpected wind gust, out of our control, lifted an inflatable amusement that was on our campus for the event," Springwell Church Operations Pastor David Pearson wrote on Facebook.



The severity of the kids' injuries was unknown. The children were all taken to the hospital.



A power line was also knocked down during the event.