Former Presidents Clinton and Bush hang out, talk about grandkids and socks

HOUSTON (Fox 32 News) - Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H. W. Bush spent Sunday together.



Mr. Clinton tweeted a photo of himself and Mr. Bush with the caption "Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today."



Mr. Clinton said they "caught up about kids, grandkids, old times, and new times. And socks."



The photo shows Mr. Bush holding a pair of socks, which seem to have been presented as a gift.



