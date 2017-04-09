Former Presidents Clinton and Bush hang out, talk about grandkids and socks

Posted:Apr 09 2017 06:11PM CDT

Updated:Apr 09 2017 06:15PM CDT

HOUSTON (Fox 32 News) - Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H. W. Bush spent Sunday together.

Mr. Clinton tweeted a photo of himself and Mr. Bush with the caption "Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today."

Mr. Clinton said they "caught up about kids, grandkids, old times, and new times. And socks."

The photo shows Mr. Bush holding a pair of socks, which seem to have been presented as a gift.
 

