Judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- A Delaware judge has convicted a 17-year-old girl of homicide after a school bathroom fight that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

The Family Court judge delivered his ruling Thursday after a week of testimony in the nonjury trial.

An autopsy found that Amy Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the April 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.

Her assailant was charged with -- and ultimately convicted of -- criminally negligent homicide for her role in the fight.

Two other 17-year-olds were charged with misdemeanor conspiracy. All three, who were 16 when the fight happened, were tried as juveniles.

Defense attorneys argued that Joyner-Francis' death was unforeseeable because she had a rare heart condition undetected by her doctors.