Fire engulfs part of roof of Bellagio Hotel National Fire engulfs part of roof of Bellagio Hotel A fire broke out at a famous hotel on the Las Vegas strip Thursday night.

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - A fire broke out at a famous hotel on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday night.

Flames could be seen on the roof of the Bellagio Hotel at 3600 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Part of the Strip had to be closed while firefighters put it out.

The fire was right behind the Bellagio's famed fountains, which kept running the whole time.

No one was hurt. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.