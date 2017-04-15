Little boy killed in freak accident at restaurant popular with tourists

ATLANTA (Fox 32 News) - A little boy was killed on Friday afternoon in a horrifying accident inside a tourist attraction in Atlanta.

The Sundial restaurant is on top of the Westin hotel skyscraper. It rotates to give diners a 360 degree panoramic view of the skyline.

Charles Holt,  5,  was with his mother and father at the restaurant when he wandered to a table a few feet away and somehow slipped between the moving and stationary parts of the wall.

"His whole body was caught in between maybe four or five inches of space, and his head took the brunt of the injury," said Sgt. Warren Pickard of the Atlanta Police Department. 

The family was visiting Atlanta from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The restaurant has been open since 1976.

