13 arrests after anti- and pro-Trump factions brawl

BERKELEY, California (Fox 32 News) - Police in Berkeley, California, say 13 people have been arrested and knives and makeshift weapons confiscated after violence erupted at a park where factions that support and oppose President Donald Trump gathered for Tax Day rallies.

About 200 people were at Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park for separate rallies Saturday when pushing began. Dozens of police officers in riot gear standing nearby quickly arrested one man. Others were taken into custody as fistfights broke out.

Police say demonstrators have left the park but are blocking several streets in the city's center.

Officials say officers have confiscated knives, flagpoles, helmets and sticks with signs on them, things that were being used as weapons.