North Korea propaganda video shows missile attack destroying US city

FOX NEWS - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrated his grandfather’s birthday on Sunday with a rousing concert that also featured a video simulation of a nuclear missile attack destroying what appears to be an unidentified American city.

According to reports, a full orchestra played alongside the video, which depicted missiles soaring over the Pacific and engulfing a city on the U.S. west coast. The video ends with an American flag and a cemetery superimposed with flames. The propaganda video was reportedly received with raucous applause.

'When the performance was over, all the performers and participants in the military parade broke into enthusiastic cheers of "hurrah!",' state run KCNA news agency said, according to the Daily Mail.

North Korea has a long history of portraying mock violence against the United States in propaganda videos. Often they are released to mark national holidays. Nearly a month ago, the totalitarian nation released a fiery video with scenes including troops blowing up a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and bomber.

