Sailor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor finally laid to rest

ELWOOD, Ill. (Fox 32 News) - A sailor from suburban Chicago was laid to rest on Saturday, more than 75 years after he was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.



Navy Fireman 1st Class Michael Galajdik, 25, was on board the USS Oklahoma when he was killed.



The Navy used DNA and dental records to finally identify his remains.



His sister's son traveled to Hawaii to escort his remains back to Illinois.



He was buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill., with full military honors on Saturday.

