Arkansas boy, 9, missing after mother and baby sister found dead in woods

Posted:Apr 29 2017 11:25AM CDT

(FoxNews.com) - Search teams in western Arkansas were scouring Saturday for any sign of a 9-year-old boy missing for nearly a week -- as investigators found the bodies of at least three relatives killed, including his mother and baby sister.

The missing boy, Reilly Scarbrough, is "in immediate danger" and hasn't been seen since at least Sunday, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Crews found the body of his mother, 43-year-old Bethany Jo Wester, in a creek Tuesday near the town of Cove in far western Arkansas. On Thursday, they found the body of the boy's great-uncle, 66-year-old Steven Payne, in the nearby town of Hatfield, Fox 16 reported.

On Friday, the search took another grim turn, when the body of 2-year-old Acelynn Wester turned up in the woods not far from where they found the mother's remains, according to Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer.

