Delta Airlines pilot smacks passenger to 'deescalate' fight between two women

ATLANTA (Fox 32 News) - A Delta Airlines pilot who smacked a passenger to stop a brawl is not facing any disciplinary action because that smack "deescalated" the situation.



TMZ got video of the incident, in which two women were brawling on the jetway after the plane landed in Atlanta on April 21.



TMZ reports that the pilot tried to separate the women, then grabs one and hits her.



The women walked away and no one was arrested.



Delta told TMZ: "We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning."