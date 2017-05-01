Princess Charlotte seen in new photo released by Will and Kate

(FoxNews.com) - Princess Charlotte turns two on Tuesday, and to celebrate William and Kate released a photo of their growing girl.

The snapshot was taken this month by Kate the Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

In the snap, the young princess is wearing a fluffy yellow cardigan decorated with sheep, and a clip in her hair.

The royal couple has tried to keep Charlotte mostly out of the limelight and away from the paparazzi.

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is fourth in line for the throne, behind Prince Charles (her grandfather), Prince William and Prince George.

Read more on FoxNews.com.