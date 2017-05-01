Trump: ‘Absolutely' would meet with Kim Jong Un

(FoxNews.com) - President Trump said in an interview Monday that he “absolutely” would meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un under the right circumstances.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” Trump told Bloomberg News, adding: “If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that.”

The comments come as he and his advisers grapple with how to rein in the North Korea threat. Trump has declined to take military action off the table, but has been urging China to pressure Pyongyang into changing its behavior -- as Congress moves on a separate front to apply new sanctions.

Tensions with North Korea have escalated dramatically in recent weeks as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying for a possible nuclear test.

Trump acknowledged to Bloomberg that “most political people would never say” they’d meet with Kim, a reclusive leader who has not met with foreign leaders since taking over. “But I’m telling you under the right circumstances I would meet with him. We have breaking news.”

Trump earlier told The Washington Examiner that he sees Kim Jong Un as "very threatening,” and “we have to be prepared for the worst.”

"We have to be prepared to do what we have to do. We cannot allow this to go on,” Trump said.

And his National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told “Fox News Sunday” that it’s “important for all of us to confront this regime.”

The Trump administration, Congress and the international community continue to consider multiple options, however, for cooling the tensions with North Korea, not the least of which is Trump’s bid to court China to exert pressure on Pyongyang.

